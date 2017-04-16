Winslow For Graff Racing At Le Mans 24 Hours

James Winslow is set to join Graff Racing for the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours in the #39 ORECA 07 Gibson.

The entry marks the Australia-based British Pro driver’s third start at the 24 Hours in the past four seasons and sees him rejoin Graff Racing at Le Mans after contesting the Road to Le Mans support race last year with the team, leading the race in their LMP3 Ligier and helping the team to an overall win in last season’s Gulf 12 Hours.

The 2017 Graff entry forms part of a packed 25 car class with the new for 2017, 600 bhp Gibson V8 engined cars expected to provide a race long battle around the world famous Circuit de La Sarthe.

Winslow will share the #39 car with Eric Trouillet and Enzo Guibbert:

“After the success we had last year I’m extremely happy to be joining GRAFF Racing again in 2017, this will be my third 24 hours of Le Mans and this year we want a podium,” said James.

Winslow raced at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2014 with Greaves Motorsport and in 2016 with Swiss team Race Performance (below).

“The team are more than capable and my co-drivers are strong, LMP2 cars have evolved for this season with more power and more aerodynamics, I’m looking forward to driving the new 2017 Oreca 07 Nissan & fighting for a podium position with a team I know well.”