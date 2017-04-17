Pre-Race Notes

Coverage of both of Monday’s British GT races will be streamed live on Facebook in addition to being broadcast live on FrontRunner TV (available to Freeview viewers in the UK) and being available on the Motor Trend On Demand subscription service. To view on Facebook, head to the championship’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/BritishGT), scroll down and click the ‘Get Reminder’ link in each of the day’s scheduled live posts. You’ll then be alerted just before the streams go live.

Neither the #36 Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Ginetta or #43 Century Motorsport Ginetta will take part in Monday’s races after their heavy accident in first practice on Saturday, leaving a 28-car grid for the event.

The #1 TF Sport Aston Martin of Derek Johnston and Jonny Adam topped Monday morning’s damp and drizzly free practice session with a time of 1:45.394, ahead of the AMD Tuning Mercedes of Lee Mowle and Ryan Ratcliffe and the other TF Sport Aston of Mark Farmer and Jon Barnes.

A total of 27 of the 28 cars entered took part in free practice, with the polesitting crew for both races Rick Parfitt and Seb Morris electing to sit out proceedings and focus on driver-change practice instead. “We know our car’s not the strongest in the wet so we’re praying for sun,” Parfitt told us. “I’m starting in front so I’ll get the elbows out and try to stay ahead. Consistency and points is the focus for this season.”

The AMD Mercedes starts third-last for race one after a coming-together with Johnston’s Aston on Saturday, but the back row of the GT3 grid for race one consists of the Duncan Cameron (who missed qualifying along with co-driver Matt Griffin due to them being in ELMS action at Silverstone on Saturday) and Derek Johnston (similar circumstances due to co-driver Jonny Adam having ELMS and WEC commitments this weekend).