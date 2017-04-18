Christian England To Race With United In LMP3 Cup

2016 European Le Mans Series LMP3 champion Christian England is set to race at this weekend’s inaugural Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship round at Donington Park, in place of CJ Wilson.

England will race alongside American driver Andrew Evans in United Autosport’s #2 Ligier JS P3 for the meeting, as former-MLB all-star Wilson has other commitments in the USA. England will also race in Wilson’s place at Silverstone and the Donington Park finale.

“I’m really excited to be racing in the Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship this weekend,” said England. “I didn’t expect to be racing but it’s a championship I wanted to be involved in with it being its debut year. I’m only doing three of the rounds but I’m looking forward to meeting my team mate Andrew [Evans] and getting started.”

The weekend’s action at Donington Park begins on Saturday 22 April with Race 1 at 15:25. On Sunday Race 2 will start at 15:40, local time in the UK.

Featured image courtesy of United Autosports