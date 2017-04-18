Solaris Motorsport Rebuilds Vantage In Time For Estoril Opener

Italian outfit Solaris Motorsport has confirmed that its Aston Martin Vantage GT3 will be ready for the GT Open’s first round at Estoril.

The team had to rebuild its Vantage around a new chassis after its original Vantage was destroyed after driver Francesco Sini crashed the car at Paul Ricard during the Winter Test back in March. Nevertheless Sini and Calamia will be taking part in the season-opener after the team’s mechanics worked against the clock to prepare the car.

“When I told that this could be a challenging season I didn’t have in my mind exactly this”, says Roberto Sini, Solaris Motorsport team principal.

“We had to completely rebuild the car from a new bare chassis in less than three weeks. We are spending our Easter holidays at the factory, but that’s fine. I want to thank Prodrive and Aston Martin Racing for their support and the help they gave us immediately. And I want to thank you also GT Open’s organizers and everyone who sent us messages and good wishes.

“The most important thing is that the safety pack of the Aston Martin did an outstanding job, because Francesco was unhurt despite a 240 kmh crash against the wall. We will be in Portugal and want to give Mauro and Francesco a competitive car.”

The first round of the 2017 International GT Open season is set to take place later this month, from 28-30 April, at Estoril, Portugal.