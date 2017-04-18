Speed Car & CD Sport Win In Southern Cup Opener At Nogaro

Last year’s French GT Tour​,​ which included a mixed grid of LMP3s and GTs, collapsed only one race into the 2016 season. ​F​or the 2017​,​ season​ ​SRO and the FFSA (Fé​​dé​​ration ​f​rançaise de Sport Automobile) offered an alternative with the GT4 European Series Southern Cup.

​The first round of this series in Nogaro (France) ​was held ​this weekend. The three​-​day event was a popular success​, providing​ ​t​he large public (40000 spectators according to the organisers) ​with a healthy and diverse grid of 30 GT4s representing six different manufacturers (Porsche, BMW, Maserati, McLaren, Ginetta ​and ​Aston Martin).

Race 1​:​ Ginettas ​C​linch ​V​ictory in Pro-AM and AM ​C​ategories

Veteran Le Mans driver Alain Ferté in​ the ​#4 Energy By ART Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR set ​the ​Pole Position (1:33.457) on Saturday, ahead of former ​C​lio ​C​up driver Olivier Jouffret in​ the​ #64 Vic Team Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR (1:33.538). Rodolphe Wallgren in​ the​ #444 Speed Car Ginetta G55 was ​the ​third fastest, seven​-​tenths behind the pole sitter.

​The ​30 cars​ made a clean start​. Alain Ferté​ immediately​ ​led the race, pull​ing​ away and gradually buil​ding up​ ​to ​a ​10-second lead. Behind him, ​the ​battle ​for second place​ was ​extremely fierce between Wallgren and Jouffret​,​ as the Ginetta was typically ​the ​​quickest in the slower sections of the track while the Porsche had ​the ​highest top speeds. Th​e​ fight ​continued until mid-race, when ​the ​cars pitted and drivers were changed.

Former France Porsche Carrera Cup-​winner Gaël Castelli at the wheel of the #444 Ginetta eventually caught up with ​the ​​leading Porsche​ ​#4 now driven by WTCC driver Gregory Demoustier, whose tyres were degrading fast. Castelli eventually took the lead, easily pulling away and winning the race. Demoustier continued to lose ground and was overtaken in the final moments of the race by former Le Mans driver Mike Parisy in the #30 CD Sport Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR. Demoustier and Ferté ended up finishing third overall. In the AM category, the #666 Ginetta G55 driven by Cabannes/Michal won, only taking the lead in the penultimate lap of the race.

There was only one significant race incident to report ​​involving a violent accident​ ​between Frédérie Johais and Julien Piguet’s​

​ ​#9 BMW M4 EKRIS GT4​ ​​and Soheil Ayahi and Nicolas Tardif​’s ​#26 CMR Ginetta G55. The British car’s front was significantly damaged but mechanics managed to repair it for Race 2.

Race 2: Porsches dominate the Pro-Am category – Vic Team wins the AM Category

On Saturday’s second Qualifying session, Anthony Beltoise in the #22 Martinet By Almeras Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR was fastest with a lap of 1:32.388. Carrera Cup driver Steven Palette in the #18 sister Almeras car finished second fastest, almost nine-tenths behind the pole sitter and one-tenths ahead of Gregory Guilvert in the #69 Sainteloc Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR. The first non-Porsche car was a Ginetta ranking sixth in the session (and first in the AM category): the #999 CMR driven by Stephane Tribaudini (1:33.178)

Beltoise and Guilvert easily pulled away after the green light and progressively built a seven-second lead along with Morgan Moulin-Traffort in the #31 CD Sport Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR. Beltoise was attacked by Guilvert throughout his stint but ultimately managed to keep the lead.

The fight for fifth position was also very intense between Jim Pla’s #1 Racing Technology Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR and Gael Castelli in the #444 Speed Car Ginetta G55. Both drivers repeatedly overtook each other. Castelli eventually received a warning from Race Control after he hit the #1 Porsche on numerous occasions.

Le Mans driver David Hallyday in the #31 CD Sport Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR took second position during the obligatory pit stop and started catching up with the leading #22 Porsche driven by rookie Olivier Esteves. In the meantime, the #69 Porsche went off track and retired.

Less than 15 minutes before the end of the race, Hallyday easily took the lead from Esteves. The #22 Porsche unfortunately continued to lose ground and ended up being overtaken by Olivier Jouffret in the #64 Vic Team Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR, Vannelet in the #30 CD Sport Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR and Lariche in the #8 Speed Car Ginetta G55.

Hallyday ultimately won the race ahead of Jouffret and Lariche, who managed to clinch third position from Vannelet in the final lap.

The AM category was won by the Lamic family in the #54 Vic Team Ginetta G55.

The next race is scheduled at the historic track of Pau (France) from May 19 to May 21, 2017.