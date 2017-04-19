Sarah Moore To Race With Dean In LMP3 Cup Opener

Tockwith Motorsports has confirmed a one-off entry into the opening round of the Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship at Donignton Park this weekend. Sarah Moore will team up with 2006 Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Richard Dean in a Ligier JS P3 sports prototype.

Sarah tested the Tockwith Motorsports Ligier JS P3 at Portimao, Portugal in February, but has raced in sportscars for a number of years. In 2009, Sarah won the Ginetta Junior Championship and became the first female racing driver to win a race on the TOCA package.

“The Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship is developing into a very competitive series and I’m pleased to say I’ll be taking part in the first round of the year,” said Moore. “I’m looking forward to racing with the family team and with Richard. He’s a rapid driver and a good font of knowledge to have around with his experience of the car. I think we’ll work well together and I can’t wait to get going on Saturday.”

Richard has previously raced alongside Sarah’s brother, Nigel Moore in the 2009 Le Mans 24 Hours in a Ginetta LMP1 car.

“I’m thrilled we are entering the Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship at Donington Park,” added Tockwith’s team principal Simon Moore. “The inaugural event last year was fantastic so it’s great to see a full season getting underway in 2017. I’d like to welcome Richard to the team for this race too. I’m really pleased he will be racing alongside Sarah so fingers crossed for a good result.”