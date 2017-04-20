Billy Monger, The Motorsport Family Responds

At Silverstone last weekend the assembled media pack watched in horror as the footage emerged of Billy Monger’s horrific accident in the F4 race at Donington Park.

With the news breaking yesterday that the young racer had lost both legs below the knees there has been an outpouring of support from around the world.

In particular a Justgiving support fund has lifted off in spectacular fashion with motorsport fans, and competitors wading in to beat the initial £260k target in just a few hours, it is now ploughing on to reach £500k and shows no sign of slowing up any time soon.

Support, both moral and financial, has already come from a number of major stars including both Jenson Button and Max Verstappen who have donated £15,000 apiece.

Anyone suffering life-changing injuries like these needs real support on the road to recovery. Talk to the likes of Alex Zanardi, Frederic Sausset, or indeed any number of the Mission Motorsport boys and girls and they will tell a story of being buoyed up by the support of others as they adapted to a very different life.

Reports suggest that it will be a while before Billy is fully aware of the support being shown at present, but there’s little doubt that he’ll need the positivity that comes with such support in the near future.

If you can donate then please do, not just for the monetary contribution, but because this young man deserves to wake up and see just how many of us care.

You can donate on the JustGiving page here