Schnitzer M6 GT3 To Sport Retro Livery For N24

BMW Team Schnitzer is set to compete at this year’s Nürburgring 24 Hours with a retro livery on its #43 BMW M6 GT3 driven by Augusto Farfus, Antonio Félix da Costa, Timo Scheider and Alex Lynn.

The livery was used on the BMW M3 E30 which it won the race for the first time with back in 1989 with Roberto Ravaglia, Emanuele Pirro and Fabien Giroix.

“BMW Motorsport has a big tradition in motor racing, and we have been fortunate to work together for many decades,” said team principal Charlie Lamm. “The historic livery on the BMW M6 GT3 is a nice throw-back to our first victory – one we are very proud of.

“The stripes in the classic BMW Motorsport colours, in particular, evoke a lot of memories among the many BMW fans in the Eifel region and give us extra motivation to do everything in our power to get a good result on our return to the Nordschleife.”

In 2017, the team will race with two BMW M6 GT3s and top-class drivers. The other lineup features reigning DTM champion Marco Wittmann and fellow DTM drivers Augusto Farfus and Tom Blomqvist.

Fans will get their first glimpse of the livery this weekend, at the Qualifying Race for the Nürburgring 24 Hours which will take place from 27-28 May 2017.