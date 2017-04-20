SMP Racing Confirms Le Mans & ELMS LMP2 Commitments

SMP Racing has confirmed that it will be competing in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, and selected European Le Mans Series round this year with a Dallara P217. The confirmation follows a lengthy period with no news about the Russian-team’s programme, which was originally entered for the full ELMS season, but missed the Prologue test at Monza and the opener at Silverstone.

The team has stated that the line-up for its Dallara will consist in drivers in the SMP Racing Russian motorsport development programme. It will run two young drivers in the ELMS alongside an experienced SMP driver.

“The main goals of our programme are to support and develop Russian racing drivers,” said Boris Rotenberg, founder and head of the SMP Racing. “Yes, we want to see our drivers taking part in all the important races, including the European Le Mans Series. I am sure they will do their best to achieve all the results that will be set for them.

“Of course, we also do not forget our main project – the BR1 LMP1 sports prototype that we build together with Dallara for participation in the 2018 FIA WEC. Considering that our drivers will race in the ELMS and at Le Mans with Dallara, we will also be able to gather more information for our future car.”

The 4 Hours of the Red Bull Ring will be the first race of the European Le Mans Series for the outfit.