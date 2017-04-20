T-Sport Confirms Drivers For LMP3 Cup Opener

Steve Tandy and Karun Chandhok (who announced an LMP2 drive for Le Mans yesterday) are set to take on the opening round of the inaugural LMP3 Cup season this weekend at Donington Park with Formula 3 team T-Sport.

T-Sport acquired a Ligier JS P3 last month from Ligier UK, and intends to compete in the full Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup season.

Chassis #42 lives again! Quick aerodrome run in morning ready for next weekends LMP3 Cup race #keeppushing pic.twitter.com/M62YCYycBF — T-Sport (@TSportRacing) April 13, 2017

It is not clear if Chandhok and Tandy will compete with the team after this weekend’s pair of races.

“We’ve got Steve Tandy as our bronze and we’ve dusted off an old friend in the shape of Karun Chandhok,” said team principal Russell Eacott. “We’re really pleased to be at Donington as we wanted to be part of the championship.

“It’s good that Steve is coming along to join us. He’s an experience GT driver and has driven LMP cars before so he should be good.”

The action at Donington Park begins on Saturday 22 April with Race 1 at 15:25. On Sunday Race 2 will start at 15:40, local time in the UK.