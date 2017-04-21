Lone Star Racing To Debut Mercedes AMG GT3 At CoTA

Lone Star Racing team principal and driver Dan Knox will debut the team’s new Mercedes-AMG GT3 with co-driver Mike Skeen in the team’s home-race next month at Circuit of The Americas in the GTD class.

The IMSA WeatherTech Championship race at COTA will be the first of four IMSA GT Daytona (GTD) races that Lone Star Racing, Knox and Skeen will contest this year in the team’s new car. The team will also race at Road America, VIR and Laguna Seca.

“This schedule worked for us last year and we are looking forward to visiting four of our favorite tracks again in 2017,” Knox said. “We would love to do more races, who wouldn’t, but I also have many time commitments away from race track with family and business. It has been six months since we last raced so we are anxious to get things going very soon at COTA.”

Skeen partnered Knox at all four IMSA races in 2016 and the duo also co-drove in the Pirelli World Challenge GT and Sprint-X events at Laguna Seca.

“Last year we were knocking on the door of a top-five finish on a couple of occasions but never quite got the result due to a few different reasons,” Skeen said. “The competition is as strong as ever, but I think we are capable of that performance again if we put everything together. Like always, execution is the name of the game.”

Since receiving its new car, the team has completed a two-day session last week at COTA, with the on-site support of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing Engineers.

“I am very excited,” said Lone Star Racing Team Manager AJ Petersen. “Our COTA test went well, and it will be special for us to race in front of a home-state crowd in a couple of weeks. There will be friends and family attending this event. It will be one of our most important races of the year.”

In the previous three seasons the Lone Star team raced a Dodge Viper GT3-R in GTD, making various appearances in the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.