Small Prototype News Notebook – 24H Proto Series Delayed

24H Proto Series Opener Cancelled – COTA Proto Race Being Considered

Creventic’s Magny-Cours season opener for their new for 2017 24H Proto Series last weekend was cancelled.

Despite interest from some LMP3 teams, plus a likely Ligier JS P2 effort from Jacques Nicolet (and with Murphy Protoypes also looking for drivers for their Oreca 03-R) the withdrawal of all of the Ginetta G57s (many of the cars having been sold to new US customers), has left the opening race short of entries.

“We would rather take our time and do this properly, with a better grid,” said Ole Dörlemann. “There is interest out there but I believe we stand a better chance of establishing a new series by waiting and working with potential entrants to build a better event.

The second planned race at Misano is under review but the races at Paul Ricard and Spa look more secure with the organisers also now evaluating a potential Proto support race for the 24H COTA in November which might include PC class Oreca and the US-bound Ginetta G57s.

Phil Abbott Pushing On With New Ligier ‘Club Racer’ Range

Also ‘in the works’ at Ligier is the first of what is set to be a new range of club racing sportscars with Phil Abbott, latterly of Radical Sportscars, now hard at work between operating bases in France and the UK with design all but complete for what looks set to be a spectacular addition to the marketplace.

Seen by this writer in render form the new ‘P4’ car is set to provide quite a shock to the opposition, based on the Ligier JS P3 tub (a carbon tub with steel rollcage) the bodywork is very different indeed, quite unlike anything seen before. A lower powered version (c.300 bhp) will follow on, both cars believed to feature Ford turbocharged power plants, with the cars set to be accommodated by a new series of events put together by Onroak.

Phil’s son James, long-time Radical factory driver, has now joined his father on the new project, serving as test and development driver.