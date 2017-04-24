United Autosports Offer Young Driver LMP3 Chance

A joint initiative between United Autosports, LMP3 championship, Henderson Insurance Brokers and Sports Insure will see a previous motorsport world champion join with a young driver to partake in the final round of the Henderson Insurance Brokers LMP3 Cup at Donington Park, 16/17 September.

Announced yesterday was the opportunity for a young driver to apply to partake in a drive with a yet-to-be-announced star driver, in a Ligier JS P3 LMP3.

Application forms can be found on the Twitter accounts of United Autosports, Ligier, LMP3 Cup and Sports Insure, with no restrictions on age or location, but with the idea of helping a career driver get an otherwise rare opportunity to take part in one of the newest and most promising new categories.

A panel will narrow the drivers pool to six, who will then be put to a public vote. The winner will be announced at the second to last round in Snetteron, before the pair race together at Donington.

The star driver will be announced in the next couple of weeks.