Vaxivière For Panis Barthez at Monza

Matthieu Vaxivière will compete for Panis Barthez Competition in their #23 Ligier JS P217 alongside Fabien Barthez and Timothé Buret for the next round of the ELMS, the 4 Hours of Monza.

Vaxivière subs for Nathanaël Berthon who has a calendar clash with the Blancpain GT Series.

French F4 Championship Champion in 2011, Matthieu Vaxivière was World Series 3.5 vice-champion for Lotus in 2015 before going on last year in Formula V8 3.5 for SMP Racing.

In 2017 he has a full season FIA WEC drive with TDS Racing and played a major part in the team scoring a debut podium at Silverstone.

Olivier Panis – Team-Principal: “We opted for Matthieu because he is a driver I have known for several years. I saw him improving in various championships, among others against my son, Aurélien. I could notice his speed on track and its good state of mind. He contributes to make our will continue, that is to say to put forward the young drivers in endurance. This constitutes the DNA of Panis-Barthez Compétition.”

Sarah Abadie – Team-Manager : “We are delighted to have Matthew for the next race. He is a driver we particularly like because we worked two years with him in Formula Renault 2.0 after his title win in F4. He has built an amazing career, has a great top speed and a personality we appreciate a lot. He looks like us and fits in the team perfectly.

Matthieu Vaxivière: ” I am really happy to share this race with this team which proved that its project was ambitious and solid from its creation last year. I am already familiar with him, I know Olivier Panis well and I competed two seasons in Formula Renault 2.0 with Tech 1 Racing managed by Sarah and Simon Abadie. I am delighted to join Fabien Barthez in the Ligier JS P217 who, besides bringing his experience as a top athlete to young people, showed a great improvement on track. I am also looking forward to being with Timothé; I am going to try my best to bring my own experience of the LMP2 category to the team and work in a great cohesion in order to give us all the means to perform well at Monza.”