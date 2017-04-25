Kimber Smith Steps Back For CoTA – Bonanomi Steps In

Tom Kimber-Smith will miss the fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship at Circuit of the Americas a fortnight’s time and will be replaced for the weekend by Audi factory driver Marco Bonanomi.

Tom has elected to miss the race in order to return to the United Kingdom to take care of his mother who is currently battling cancer.

“As all the drivers who have driven with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports know, once you’re a part of our team, you’re family, and Tom is a big part of this family. It’s unfortunate that he will miss a round of the championship, but we know that family comes before racing, and we’re happy that he is able to take the time he needs to be with his family during this time.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom and his mother, and we are praying that she will be cancer free in the near future,” said team principal Bobby Oergel.

Bonanomi meanwhile completed a test with PR1 at the Austin, TX circuit two weeks ago and will join José Gutierrez for the 2 hour and 40 minute race on May 6.