Minassian for Paul Ricard 24 Hours

News reaches the DSC newsdesk of an interesting looking entry for the Paul Ricard 24 Hours on 6/7 May as the RoFGO Racing team submits an entry for what we believe will be a Gulf liveried Mercedes AMG GT3 for Roald Goethe, Stuart Hall, Jamie Campbell Walter and Nic Minassian.

‘Quick Nic’ is clearly delighted to be entered:

“It’s just great to be back racing , just can’t wait to do a 24 hour race with such a great team and team mates. Of course it’s particularly great to share the car with Jamie again after all these years !!.”

The pair, of course, we’re a staple part of the Creation Autosportif effort in the early days of the Le Mans Series scoring pole positions and podium finishes as they duked it out with the Audi R8s before Minassian moved on to the Peugeot factory LMP1 programme.