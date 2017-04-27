Vaillante Rebellion Livery Revealed

The 2017 Vaillante Rebellion livery has been presented for the first time to the general public at Le Club des V in Brussels during the press conference ahead of the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, round 2 of the 2017 FIA WEC (4, 5 and 6 May).





The cars commemorate the 60th birthday of the famous comic book hero Michel Vaillant and will feature not only on track but also in a new volume entitled “Rebellion”, which will be published by Graton on June 2, the “Vaillante” team will make their comeback to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time since 1997, with the new liveries.





The showcar with Vaillante Rebellion colors (an R-One LMP1 of 2016), will be exhibited in the paddock of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit throughout the FIA WEC meeting.