Training Injury Sidelines Vaxivère For Spa WEC & Monza ELMS

After putting in a standout performance for the TDS Racing team at the FIA WEC’s season opener at Silverstone, Matthieu Vaxivère looked set to be in high demand , a position immediately confirmed by his call-up for the Panis-Barthez Competition squad for next month’s Monza ELMS round, subbing for Nathaniel Berthon in the team’s LMP2 Ligier.

Now though the 22 year old Frenchman has been sidelined after sustaining a fractured foot and ligament damage in a training accident when jumping a small river.

He’ll miss both the second round of the FIA WEC at Spa Francorchamps next weekend and the Monza ELMS race, Panis-Barthez now in search of a second substitute driver. TDS Racing though have already called up

DragonSpeed driver Ben Hanley, another standout Silverstone performer (in the #21 Oreca) for the Six Hours of Spa Francorchamps where he will partner Francois Perrodo and Manu Collard.

Vaxivière meanwhile look set to return in time for the Le Mans 24 Hours.