Bell Puts Balfe McLaren On Pole At Estoril

Rob Bell and Balfe Motorsport will line up on pole position for Saturday afternoon’s International GT Open race, having dominated qualifying with a 1:36.346.

The stunning lap, set on Bell’s second run, put half a second between the McLaren 650S GT3 and its closest competition, the #54 Emil Frey Lexus of Albert Costa. Costa’s fastest lap was a 1:36.854, leaving the Portuguese outfit as the fastest ‘PRO’ car.

Côme Ledogar, the only other man to break the 1:37 barrier in qualifying, will start third in the #88 Garage 59 McLaren, alongside Marco Cioci in the sole AF Corse Ferrari 488.

The #1 Imperiale Racing (Lamborghini) squad kicked off its title challenge with fifth in qualifying thanks to young Italian Giovanni Venturini, who teams up with defending champion Thomas Biagi this year. The sister #23 car of Vito Postigilone lines up 11th.

Brazilian Stock Car ace Allam Khodair (Drivex Mercedes) will line up sixth for this afternoon’s race, alongside Tom Onslow-Cole in the similar car run by SPS Automotive Performance.

António Coimbra will lead the way in the AM class, starting 16th overall in the Sports & You Mercedes.

