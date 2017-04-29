Holly C Job: 1950-2017

Co-founder of Alex Job Racing, Holly C. Job, passed away earlier today at the all too young age of 66 after a 19-month battle with cancer.

Holly is survived by her husband Alex Job, sister Karen Dunlap, and brother Eugene Hord.

Holly and Alex married in 1983 and the couple enjoyed traveling the country in their motor coach to the races. She also enjoyed reading, TV, her cats, dance and playing bunko with the ladies in the neighborhood. In recent years, she delighted in traveling for several visits to Hawaii with old high school friends and that also happens to be where they spent their honeymoon.

Holly and Alex started Alex Job Racing in 1988 and built it into one of the most successful sports car racing teams in motorsports. Known for her bright smile and talkative spirit, she touched so many lives in the racing community – a community of people she loved very much. The entire motorsports community mourns her passing.

Holly gave so much of her life to helping Alex build a successful race team that the couple was recognized and inducted into Sebring Hall of Fame in 2016.

Together, Alex Job Racing has amassed 70 wins (since 1995); including two Rolex 24 GT Class wins in 1999 and 2013. This record is supported by 48 pole positions and 106 podium finishes. The team has won five championships (GTC 2013, 2012, GT in 2004, 2003 and 2002) complimented by their two GT class wins at Le Mans. The team also has 10 Sebring 12-hour wins.

Holly attended the University of Maryland for a degree in dance, the University of Miami with a bachelor’s degree in medical technology and later studied and received a master’s degree in hospital administration. After marrying Alex, she left the medical industry to assist him in building and turning AJR into what it is today. This is something he could never have done without her, and will be eternally grateful for her love and support throughout their journey together.

IMSA President Scott Atherton said:

“All of us at IMSA are heartbroken to hear of Holly Job’s passing,” Atherton said. “Alongside Alex from the beginning, Holly was instrumental in building Alex Job Racing into one of the most successful professional sports car racing teams in the industry. Her warm smile and engaging personality will be missed in our paddock. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex, Holly’s many friends and family and everybody associated with Alex Job Racing.”

There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor and details will be published once they are finalized. Also in lieu of flowers, Alex is asking that donations be made to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation. Please be specific that the donation goes to the Frank & Helen DiScipio House in Tavares, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778-9648.

Profound condolences from all here at DSC to Alex, the Job family, and to all at AJR.