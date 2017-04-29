Jonny Cocker Makes One-Off Appearance for JMW At Monza

2004 British GT Champion and 2012 ELMS GTE Pro Drivers Champion Jonny Cocker makes what is currently looking like a one-off comeback to JMW Motorsport at Monza next month (May 12-14), his first appearance with JMW since his title winning year, aside from a one-off race at Paul Ricard in 2015.

Gold-ranked Cocker replaces Rory Butcher in the #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 458 for round 2 of the Series, the Scot’s future status with the team is currently unclear though he looks set to race in the Blancpain GT Series at Silverstone on the weekend of the Monza ELMS round.

The Larbre Corvette has been added to the entry ahead of the team’s Le mans appearance, this the only other declared race entry for the French-entered Corvette C7.R, Christian Phillipon and Romain Brandela are currently listed, Fernando Rees is set to join the pair for Le Mans.

In LMP3 Mikkel Jensen is replaced aboard the #9 AT Racing Ligier by Maurizio Mediani, the young Dane another driver who looks set to have a fixture clash issue with Blancpain GT – He has been recruited as a BMW Junior driver and raced for Walkenhorst Racing at Monza in their BMW M6 GT3.

The 36 car entry can be found here ELMS-entry-list-monza