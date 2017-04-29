Lap records tumble in GT3 and GT4

GT3

Phil Keen in the #33 Barwell Lamborghini broke the Rockingham GT3 lap record in Saturday’s first free practice session, going round the Corby track in 1:17.225, fourth tenths clear of his next-closest challenger, Matt Griffin in the #21 Spirit Of Race Ferrari 488.

However, later in the session, Jon Minshaw ground to a halt out on the track in the #33 Huracan, which had to sit out the second session while the mechanics carried out an engine change.

Third-fastest in the first session was Sam Tordoff in the other Barwell Lamborghini, ahead of Jonny Adam in the #1 TF Sport Aston Martin.

Adam then went fastest in the second session to take running up to lunchtime, but his 1:17.885 was a little off Keen’s marker from the first session. Tordoff again looked threatening this time around in the Barwell Lamborghini, going second fastest ahead of Jon Barnes in the other TF Aston.

GT4

Topping the first session in the GT4 class were reigning champions Graham Johnson and Mike Robinson in the #501 PMW/Optimum Ginetta, doing a 1:23.480 to see off the challenge of Joe Osborne in the Tolman McLaren.

Scott Malvern made it three different manufacturers in the top three in the Team Parker Porsche Cayman Clubsport MR

The second session was briefly red-flagged to cover the recovery of William Phillips’ Macmillan Aston Martin, which beached in the grave at Gracelands without serious damage.

After the restart, the Robinson/Johnson ended up the fastest runner in the second session, too, but only three tenths ahead of their fellow Ginetta runners, the Lanan Racing duo of Alex Reed and David Pittard.

Entry list changes

There are a couple of changes from Oulton Park on the Rockingham entry list, with Ginetta GT4 Supercup ace George Gamble now sharing with Anna Walewksa in the #111 Century Ginetta, as her regular co-driver Mike Simpson is on VdeV duty in Portimao.

Elsewhere, Mike Newbould’s ongoing recovery from his heavy crash at Oulton has seen him elect to sit out this round. The #36 Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing entry he usually shares with Michael Caine is instead occupied by Britcar regulars Simon Rudd and Jordan Stilp.

All British GT entries at Rockingham this weekend are sporting #BillyWhiz windscreen banners in support of British F4 racer Billy Monger as he recovers from his serious crash at Donington on Easter weekend.