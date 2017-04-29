Rory Butcher Joins Spirit of Race Effort For Silverstone & Spa 24 Hours

Rory Butcher has confirmed to DSC that he will be joining the AF Corse-operated Spirit of Race effort in the Blancpain Endurance Series round at Silverstone next month and will also race with the team at the Spa 24 Hours.

Butcher is slated to replace 2016 JMW Motorsport team-mate Andrea Bertolini at Silverstone in the #53 Pro-Am class Ferrari 488 GT3 with Niek Hommerson and Louis Machiels and is set to race with the team again at Spa.

Bertolini meanwhile will be racing in the ELMS at Monza, his primary programme for the season.