Champions On Pole At Rockingham

Reigning GT3 champions Jonny Adam and Derek Johnston will start Sunday’s two-hour British GT Championship race at Rockingham from the front of the grid in the #1 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage, having grabbed pole position in Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session.

With just a single race to qualify for, grid positions were determined by a combination of each car’s Pro and Am driver times, making the gentleman drivers’ role even more crucial than usual.

The second TF Sport Aston of Mark Farmer and John Barnes lines up second, making it a front-row lockout for Tom Ferrier’s team.

Jon Minshaw in the #33 Barwell Lamborghini – a double polesitter with Phil Keen at Oulton Park – had two fast times deleted in the first portion of qualifying, so even Keen’s searing 1:16.448 lap in the second half of the session wasn’t enough to have the Italian car on pole again – it’ll start third alongside the sister #6 Huracan of Liam Griffin and Sam Tordoff.

Team Parker Racing’s Rick Parfitt and Seb Morris qualified their Bentley fifth, with the AmD Tuning Mercedes-AMG GT of Lee Mowle and Ryan Ratcliffe sixth. The next row of the grid sees Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin’s Spirit Of Race Ferrari start alongside the second Team Parker Racing Bentley of Ian Loggie and Callum Macleod.

In GT4, Ginettas swept the top three positions, with 2016 Ginetta Junior graduates Will Tregurtha and Stuart Middleton emerging fastest in the #55 HHC Motorsport G55 (above). The Lanan Racing machine of Alex Reed/David Pittard and PMW/Optimum crew of Graham Johnson and Mike Robinson qualified second and third.

Absent from the qualifying session was the #29 Marcus Hoggarth/Matthew Graham In2Racing McLaren, which is unfortunately a non-starter for Sunday’s race after a seemingly innocuous free-practice crash caused enough internal damage to put the car beyond immediate repair.