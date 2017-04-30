Farnbacher Lexus Takes Victory In Second Estoril Race

Dominik and Mario Farnbacher have taken victory, and the points lead, in the second International GT Open race of the year at Estoril.

Both Farnbacher and race leader Duncan Tappy (#23 Garage 59 McLaren) would break away from the field early on, while António Félix da Costa completed just five laps before the #51 Teo Martin BMW came to a halt on the pit straight. Michael Meadows (#10 Jordan Racing Bentley) inherited third, which he then retained throughout his stint, despite a train of cars following close behind.

Tappy left his pitstop to the very end of the pit window, handing the Pro-AM McLaren to Michael Benham. but losing the overall lead to Mario Farnbacher, who had taken over the #55 Lexus.

The Lamborghini’s of Vitantonio Liuzzi and Giovanni Venturini were third and fourth overall, and Thomas Biagi’s young teammate would ultimately pass Benham late on. Liuzzi, also in Pro-AM, was within three seconds of Benham when he made a trip to the turn one gravel. This allowed the hard charging Rob Bell (#22 Balfe McLaren) to take second in class, fourth overall after a charge from the back of the field, Liuzzi retiring to the pits shortly thereafter.

Mario Farnbacher crossed the line to take the second Lexus win in as many days, 23 seconds clear of the #1 Venturini/Biaggi Imperale Lamborghini. Benham and Bell crossed the line next, for yet another McLaren 1-2 in Pro-AM, while Miguel Ramos (#488 Spirit of Race Ferrari) took fifth overall and third in PRO.

MS Racing Mercedes driver Alexander Hrachowina took AM honours, after holding off the late challenge from António Coimbra (#99 Sports & You Mercedes).

