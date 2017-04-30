Parker Bentley Wins After Penalty For AF Corse Ferrari

The #31 Team Parker Racing Bentley Continental GT3 of Seb Morris and Rick Parfitt Jr has won the British GT’s two-hour endurance race at Rockingham.

The result came after a post-race penalty for the Duncan Cameron/Matt Griffin AF Corse Ferrari, which had 26 seconds added to its race time after stewards deemed it had gained an unfair advantage after contact during a pass.

That left the Ferrari second, ahead of the #24 Macmillan AMR Aston Martin Vantage, which had a very strong race in the hands of James Littlejohn and Jack Mitchell.

The pair of Barwell Motorsport Lamborghinis came home fourth and fifth, with the #33 Jon Minshaw/Phil Keen entry just edging their team-mates Liam Griffin and Sam Tordoff in the #6 Huracan.

Lee Mowle and Ryan Ratcliffe had a strong run to sixth in the AmD Tuning Mercedes, leading home the two TF Sport Aston Martins.

In GT4, Stuart Middleton and Will Tregurtha celebrated their first GT victory in only their second British GT race meeting, triumphing in the #55 HHC Motorsport Ginetta (above). The #100 Black Bull/Garage 59 McLaren and #501 PMW/Optimum Ginetta completed the podium.

Full report to follow…