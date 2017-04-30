Tappy on Top for Garage 59 McLaren in Damp Estoril Qualifying

Duncan Tappy has scored pole for the #24 Garage 59 McLaren, following a tricky session on a drying Estoril circuit.

While wets were the obvious choice for the early runs, a dry line developed over the course of the session, leaving the result in question until the very end.

For much of the session, Mikkel Mac (#488 Spirit of Race Ferrari) and Tappy were consistently raising the bar, however, the former was ultimately classified in eighth as he struggled to find speed as slicks became the weapon of choice.

For most of the top runners, their last lap was their fastest; a 1:39.076 gave Tappy both PRO-AM and overall pole, three tenths clear of Dominik Farnbacher in the ‘PRO’ class #55 Farnbacher Lexus. Hiroshi Hamaguchi will line up third in the #555 FFF Racing Lamborghini, alongside Michael Meadows (#10 Jordan Racing Bentley).

Defending champion Thomas Biagi will line up fifth in the #1 ImperIale Lamborghini, while António Félix da Costa (#51 Teo Martin BMW) will start from sixth, despite not improving on his final lap.

As the track dried, AM class runner Martin Konrad often found himself at the very sharp end in the MS Racing Mercedes. However, Nonô Figueiredo (#12 Sports & You Mercedes) timed his final lap to perfection, scoring seventh overall and pole position in AM. Konrad qualified 12th overall, and second in class.

Yesterday’s race winner Phillip Frommenwiler (#54 Emil Frey Lexus) will line up ninth, while Shaun Balfe and Alexander West will start from 18th and 22nd respectively in yesterday’s front-running #22 and #88 McLaren’s.