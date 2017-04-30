This is How Tough Modern Prototypes Are

We’ll have the full race report from Matt Fernandez shortly but for now take a look at this in-car footage, provided by the By Speed Factory team (thank you guys) of their #5 Ligier JS P3 encountering a spun #57 Ginetta G57 P2 at Portimao during yesterday’s VdeV event

The accident is spectacular enough – but consider this for a moment – Both cars finished the race – yes they took damage and required extensive repairs but it’s clear that the LMP3-spec carbon tub with steel roll cage structure utilised both by the Ginetta and Ligier are mighty strong!