Le Mans News Notebook: Keating Riley & Corvette Factory Drivers

Le Mans News Notebook

Keating Motorsport Riley Multimatic Delivered and Shaken Down

Jeroen Bleekemolen took to social media last week to show off the new Gibson engined Riley Mk30 that he will share with car owner Ben Keating and with Ricky Taylor for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The #43 will be the only Riley Mk 30 on the grid for the 2017 race.

Corvette Drivers

Corvette Racing boss Doug Fehan has confirmed that Jordan Taylor will be called up for service at the Le Mans 24 Hours, his sixth consecutive appearance with the Corvette Racing factory team.

No confirmation yet though whether he will continue the two year run with the Oliver Gavin/ Tommy Milner combo, or rejoin Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen with whom he partnered at Le Mans from 2012-2014.

The final remaining seat looks set to be filled by Marcel Fassler who has joined Gavin and Milner at Daytona and Sebring for the past two seasons. If the Swiss driver is confirmed it would mark his first appearance at Le Mans for Corvette since 2009, the year before he joined the factory Audi LMP1 effort, a spell which produced three overall wins and a further two podium finishes.