Onroak Prepping For New Masters Historic Championship

The Masters Le Mans Legends Series, announced earlier this month with Nic Minassian collaborating with the Masters Historic Series on a new Championship for prototypes and GTs from 1995 to 2011, is beginning to pick up significant support from potential competitors.

The new Series will be officially launched in 2018 with a pilot race set to take place at Spa-Francorchamps in September during the Spa 6 Hours meeting.

A number of potential entrants have already spoken to DSC about the new Series, and now Onroak Automotive has confirmed that they are putting the finishing touches to the preparation of a Pescarolo LM P1 for the Spa race, together with pursuing the restoration of several LM P2s, which raced between 2008 and 2011.