Hibbert & Robertson To Take On Brands Hatch With Simpson Motorsport

Ginetta has announced that its customer team Simpson Motorsport will race in the GT4 European Series Northern Cup round this weekend at Brands Hatch with a G55 for drivers Charlie Robertson and Tom Hibbert.

Robertson and Hibbert are no strangers to sharing a car. The silver/silver pairing were Simpson Motorsport teammates for the Sepang 12 Hours in January of this year (pictured). After a class podium in Malaysia, the duo is hopeful of more success for the Ginetta G55 GT4.

Ginetta development driver Charlie Robertson is a master at the helm of the Ginetta G55. Having won the Michelin Ginetta GT4 SuperCup in 2014, he has amassed hours behind the wheel of the GT4 during the pre-season development of the machine. Hibbert meanwhile, is now in his second season of the Michelin Ginetta GT4 SuperCup, and can regularly be seen competing at the sharp end of the field.

“The GT4 European Series offers a great platform to showcase our G55 GT4 car to a European audience,” said Robertson. “We’ve got a great team behind us, and I am hopeful for a great result once again.”

“I’m really looking forward to joining the GT4 European Series and partnering with Charlie [Robertson] once again,” added Hibbert. “We had a great time at Sepang, and the car is so strong in GT4 specification that I’m certain we’re going to be challenging for a podium. It’s been two weekends of firsts for me. I made my debut in the G57 at Portimão last weekend too, so looking forward to this next challenge! Bring it on.”

Featured image courtesy of Sepang 12 Hours