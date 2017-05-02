ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:British GT Rockingham: Weekend Gallery Photography by David Lord 2 May 2017, 3:46 PM Jacked Up! Champ Car At Rockingham Liam Griffin Not Coasting! Anna Walewska A fireproof Version of the Marx Brothers? Billy Monger In Everyone’s Minds Martin Plowman – Online Gamer? PMW Expo/ Optimum G55 Z Car #59 Garage 59 570S GT4 Kevin Fletcher #100 Club RCIB Ginetta AMD AMG Pushing GT3 and GT4 Ginetta G55s Only One From IN2 This Weekend MacMillan GT3 Aston No Footprints Just Yet For Tolman! Back After A Frantic Post-Oulton Rebuild 100 British GT Races Up for Matt Griffin Lovely Line-up Gridded Rolling And Go! TF Getting Away As The order behind Shakes Out That Went Wrong! Race Watchers GT4 Mixed Bag Multi-Macca Moment Coming Through! Chasing Hard Press Room With A View Happy Charlie Kemp HHC’s Boys – Happy Chappies A day of mixed fortunes for Macmillan Top Step Here – But Roles Reversed later! For now Though Matt Griffin Contributes To Corby’s Under-Age Drinking Problem Tagged with: David LordShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Strakka Adds Webb To Lineup For Silverstone & Spa 24 Back All Entries Next article Further Changes Planned For The Porsche Curves