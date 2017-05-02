Spa LMP Preview: Bragging Rights At Stake Ahead Of Le Mans

Round 2 of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship is upon us, with 30 cars set to take on Spa-Francorchamps for the traditional Le Mans dress rehearsal in the Ardennes.

Following an enthralling opening race at Silverstone, the FIA WEC grid has grown for the second race, with one extra LMP1 entry, and an additional two LMP2 cars making up the numbers.

With that in mind, here’s part 1 of DSC’s 6 Hours of Spa preview, starting with a rundown of what to look out for during this Saturday’s six-hour race in the prototype divisions:

LMP1

With the numbers down, LMP1 at Silverstone had the potential to be a foregone conclusion out of the gate, especially with Porsche opting to use its low-drag kit as part of its pre Le Mans development, putting its 919s at a pace disadvantage all weekend.

In the end though, the racing was still spectacular, with the Porsches coming alive in the race and challenging for the win, particularly after trouble, then BIG trouble for the #7 Toyota!

Porsche will therefore head into Round 2 encouraged by the potential for its 2017 car for the remainder of the season, despite Toyota taking first blood in the UK. There’s no changes to the lineup here, and both its 919s will run the low-downforce aero, which should prove the better package for Spa.

During the race the #2 of Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley and Timo Bernhard was the stronger of the two 919s, though a third place finish for reigning champion Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer and Nick Tandy wasn’t a disappointing outcome.

Look for Porsche to have an even better chance at the win on pace. That coupled with the Porsche Team outshining Toyota’s mechanics in the stops in the speed department could well prove to break the deadlock in what is often a tight race before the countdown to Le Mans reaches its final stages.

For Spa though, they’ll be outnumbered, as Toyota’s third TS050 will be making its debut ahead of the French classic next month, running with the Japanese team’s more Le Mans friendly low-downforce aerodynamic package. In the third TS050 Stéphane Sarrazin, Yuji Kunimoto and Signatech Alpine’s Nicolas Lapierre will team up, and make for a potentially dangerous lineup, even in their first race together.

The TS050 overall looks to have the pace, and the #8 of Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kabuki Nakajima in particular will be odds on to challenge for the victory. At Silverstone they fought hard in the race, and managed to fend off the two Porsche’s after the #7 had its off at Copse. Whether the outcome will be the same time this weekend though, remains to be seen. What we do know though, is that the competition between Porsche and Toyota is hot, and predicting a champion at this stage wouldn’t be wise.

In the ByKolles camp, the team will be looking to continue to develop its ENSO CLM P1/01 going forward, in preparation for the big race next month at La Sarthe. There’s definitely pace to be unlocked from the Nissan engine with the currently allocated fuel, but the reliability of the car overall is still enough of a question mark that a lot of work needs to be done in order for the squad to consistently finish ahead of the LMP2 field on pace and over a race. A good result may be paramount here, as its plan beyond Le Mans is not yet clear.

LMP2

The LMP2 class has seen the most change of the four classes heading into the round at Spa.

There are two new additions to the field, with Tockwith Motorsport’s Ligier JS P217 and Signatech Alpine’s second A470 joining the fray. The most intriguing being Tockwith bringing a Ligier JS P217 to the series, for the first time, breaking the Oreca stranglehold on the entry list.

For the race, Tockwith will field full-season ELMS drivers Nigel Moore and Phil Hanson, along with ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok, who will also race with the British team at Le Mans. This is very much a toe-in-the-water excersise for the Yorkshire crew, which has the potential to step up its programme further in the future.

The Ligier JS P217 ran well at Silverstone, with United Autosports taking the car’s first win, so if everything falls into place, there’s no reason that they can’t score a positive result in the JS P217’s first WEC outing.

In the Signatech camp, the trio of Pierre Ragues, Andre Negrao and Nelson Panciatici will get their first outing in the new-for-2017 LMP2 class. Keeping tabs with the sister car of Gustavo Menezes, Matt Rao and reigning WEC LMP1 champion Romain Dumas will be an aim, but ultimately, getting time in the car prior to Le Mans is the priority here.

Rao, Menezes and Dumas meanwhile, should be gunning for the win after Menezes, Rao and Lapierre fell short at Silverstone after running up front early in the race, finishing fourth.

Filling in for Lapierre, Dumas is set for his first racing appearance in an LMP2 since the end of the highly-successful Penske Porsche RS Spyder campaign – and he’s up for the fight!

The other big driver change in the class comes in TDS Racing’s lineup. Matthieu Vaxiviere has been forced to miss this weekend’s race due to an injury sustained in training. He starred at Silverstone, fighting for a podium in the race which saw Francois Perrodo in his first LMP2 attempt and Manu Collard on his return to prototype racing impress mightily.

He’ll be replaced by DragonSpeed’s Ben Hanley for this one, with the aim of getting back behind the wheel for Le Mans. Hanley should fill those shoes well though, the Brit putting the American outfit on Pole in the ELMS at Silverstone, and leading the race in the opening stint.

The real blow for Vaxiviere is that if TDS challenge for the title, he’ll be unable to win it, as he’ll lag behind his teammates in the points.

Vaillante Rebellion’s Oreca 07s will not be sporting their new comic inspired liveries for Spa, though the team will have an R-One on site showcasing the team’s Le Mans colours, which should prove popular with the locals, especially those who read the French-speaking graphic novels.

All eyes will still be on the Anglo-Swiss squad though, which will be looking to take the class win after the #31 of Julien Canal, Nico Prost and Bruno Senna came home second at Silverstone. It was an impressive return to LMP2 for Rebellion, which looks primed to challenge for the title this season, both cars showing front-running pace.

G-Drive Racing meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing run to fifth at Silverstone after Alex Lynn put the team on pole before a door hinge failure left cost it valuable time in the pits. The pace should be there, all that’s needed is for Lynn and teammates Roman Rusinov and Pierre Thiriet to have a clean run to the flag for them to climb on the podium on Saturday evening.

The Jota-run DC Racing team has all the potential to repeat its successes in the Ardennes.

The same can be said for the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca of Alex Brundle, David Cheng and Tristan Gommendy, which had a quiet outing at Silverstone, despite holding hopes for a good finish on race day. The sister car of Olivier Jarvis, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent was the star of the show in the UK, after Jarvis stormed to the lead in the final hour. The Jota-run DC Racing team has all the potential to repeat its successes in the Ardennes.

Like the #37 DC Racing Oreca, CEFC Manor TRS Racing’s Silverstone weekend was a quiet one, with both cars finishing the race, but not featuring in the fight for the win. A solid points haul prior to Le Mans is a realistic expectation for Manor’s two Orecas this time out.

There’s still adjustments to be made, running two new cars and multiple new drivers, but after such a rocky 2016 season, the green shoots are definitely there for a much more positive and consistent year for Graeme Lowdown’s team.

