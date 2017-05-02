Strakka Adds Webb To Lineup For Silverstone & Spa 24

Strakka Racing has announced a series of lineup changes for the upcoming Blancpain GT Series rounds. ByKolles LMP1 driver Oliver Webb will join the British team for the Endurance Cup round at Silverstone as part of the #42 car’s lineup alongside Lewis Williamson and McLaren GT factory driver Alvaro Parente, before racing with the team at the Spa 24 Hours.

Webb has taken the seat usually filled by Strakka founder Nick Leventis, who is out for an extended period of time due to an injury sustained in his incident at Monza during the opening Endurance Cup round. This therefore means that for Silverstone, the #42 will move up to the Pro class from Pro-Am due to the difference in driver gradings making up the trio.

Parente meanwhile, will race in Craig Fleming’s seat, who will also skip the race in the UK. At Monza, the 650S GT3 was driven by Leventis, Williamson and Fleming.

“It’s great to have Oli in the car for these two events,” said Strakka team principal Jay Devenport. “He has a lot of 24 Hour racing experience, both in prototypes and sports cars and we know from racing against him in WEC, how he can perform.”

After the round at Silverstone, Webb will take on the Spa 24 Hours with the team in the #42. Fleming and Leventis will return to racing for the Blancpain’s 24-hour event, as part of a four-driver crew in the #42 McLaren which will include full-season driver Williamson.

The team has also had to change the lineup for this weekend’s Sprint Cup round at Brands Hatch due to Leventis’ absence, with McLaren GT Academy driver David Fumanelli set to partner Williamson in the Silver Cup class.

Featured image courtesy of Blancpain GT