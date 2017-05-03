Third Bentley Confirmed For N24

Bentley Motorsport has confirmed this morning that a third M-Sport-supported Bentley Team Abt Continental will race at this year’s Nürburgring 24 Hours, with factory drivers Guy Smith, Steven Kane and Maxime Soulet at the wheel.

Bentley Motorsport has also confirmed to DSC that in addition to racing with a third car, it has now officially chosen Yokohama as its tyre supplier for the three Continental GT3s, after success with the new rubber in the two VLN races and the N24 Qualifying race this year. In the past Bentley’s SP9 Continentals have utilised Michelin tyres for the N24.

So far in 2017 Bentley Team Abt has impressed on the Nordschleife racing in the VLN championship, scoring the marque’s highest finish of second in the first race of the season with Christer Jöns, Chris Brück and Jordan Pepper.

“I couldn’t ask for a more experienced team to be representing Bentley at this now-global event,” commented Bentley Motorsport director Brian Gush. “The Nürburgring 24 Hours is considered in the motoring world to be one of the most prestigious and challenging events – perform well here and you have demonstrated that your brand has the top engineering expertise in the world.

“Bentley Team ABT is a very experienced team at the Nürburgring and that will prove invaluable during the 24-hour race. Add to that the product knowledge that Bentley Team M-Sport has and we have a very strong setup.

“Guy and Steven have raced on the Nordschleife for the last two years and Maxime has completed VLN races so we’re confident that, with a comprehensive brief from the other drivers, they will be well-prepared for the challenge ahead.”

The 2017 Nürburgring 24 Hours is set to take place on 27/28 May.