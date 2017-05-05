Wirth Named Reserve Driver For Manor

CEFC Manor TRS Racing has added Andreas Wirth to its driver roster for 2017 as its test and reserve driver. Last year, Wirth raced in the ELMS with SMP Racing in its BR01, finishing third in the overall standings.

Prior to that Wirth won the Formula BMW USA championship, and was a race winner in Champ Car Atlantics before entering the Champ Car World Series for the last two races of 2006. This was followed with outings in the American Le Mans Series and a number of successful seasons racing in the ADAC GT Masters Series.

In 2016, Andreas moved to Prototype racing in the European Le Mans Series with SMP Racing in their LMP2 BR01 where he proved his speed and versatility, finishing the season in a very strong third place overall.

“I can’t thank CEFC Manor TRS Racing enough for this opportunity,” said Wirth. “It means a lot to me that, after just one season racing in the ELMS, a team like Manor believes in me enough to give me this chance.

“It’s truly an honour to be working with such a legendary team, and I can’t wait to get on track where I will certainly be taking every opportunity I can to learn from them and the strong driver line-up that they’ve put together. Since we have a long-term plan with the team, I will be doing all I can to make sure I’m up-to-speed and ready to fight hard with these guys.”