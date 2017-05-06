Bortolotti Sweeps To Pole At Brands

GRT Lamborghini man Mirko Bortolotti set a searing pace of 1:22.891 – nearly half a second up on last year’s best – to secure pole position for the #63 car in Sunday’s Blancpain GT Sprint Cup qualifying race at Brands Hatch.

The Italian’s time came mid-way through the key third session of Saturday’s qualifying and in the end put him half a second ahead of his closest challenger, reigning champion Christopher Mies in the #1 WRT Audi.

Third on the grid will be the #98 ROWE Racing BMW, after free practice pacesetter Jesse Krohn went round in 1:23.455.

The #44 Strakka McLaren meanwhile suffered heavy damage when Loris Hezemans crashed at Stirlings in the first part of qualifying – it could join the Reiter Young Stars Lamborghini on the list of entries that won’t make tomorrow’s pair of one-hour races.

Quotes to follow…