Double Pole For Simpson Ginetta

Pole position for both of Sunday’s GT4 European Series Northern Cup races went the way of the #100 Simpson Motorsport Ginetta G55, a one-off entry for the Brands Hatch event.

Charlie Robertson and Tom Hibbert both went fastest in their respective qualifying sessions and so will start both of Sunday’s races from the front of the grid.

In the first session, Hibbert’s closest challenger was the Ekris Motorsport BMW of young Dutch ace Max Koebolt, while third on the grid for race one was claimed by Will Moore in the Academy Motorsport Aston Martin,

In the second session, two McLarens completed the top three grid positions behind Robertson, with Duncan Huisman in the Las Moras Racing machine outqualifying Joe Osborne’s Tolman Motorsport 570S GT4.

The second session was interrupted by a red flag when Nicolaj Moller-Madsen crashed heavily at Druids in the #1 Prosport Performance Porsche Cayman. The driver was unhurt but the team’s mechanics face a long night of repairs if the car is to make Sunday’s races.