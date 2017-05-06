Ginetta And McLaren Pace Free Practice

FP1: Ginetta goes fastest

Ginetta factory driver Charlie Robertson put the #100 Simpson Motorsport G55 fastest in the morning’s first GT4 European Series Northern Cup free practice session. Robertson was the only driver to dip into the 1:32s during the session, recording a 1:32.881.

Next fastest were two more British entries: Joe Osborne in the #56 Tolman Motorsport McLaren shared with David Pattison (1:33.797) and Matt George in the #144 Generation AMR/SuperRacing Aston Martin shared with James Holder (1:34.136).

The Las Moras and Equipe Vershcuur McLarens were fourth and fifth-fastest respectively, ahead of the Terting Meuskens Racing Porsche Cayman.

One red flag was required to allow the recovery of the #33 Bullitt Racing McLaren, which became stranded with a mechanical issue.

FP2: Tolman McLaren on top

FP2 looked like it was going to be topped by Ginetta again, with Robertson’s co-driver Tom Hibbert setting a 1:34.096 to top the screens, before Joe Osborne sneaked in a 1:33.767 right at the chequered flag to go fastest.

Third fastest this time around was #10 Equipe Verschuur McLaren of Matthew Graham and Csaba Mor, ahead of Tolman’s fellow British GT regulars Matt Nicoll-Jones and Will Moore in one of two Academy Motorsport Aston Martins on the grid.

There was another red flag in FP2, following an off for one of the pair of Autorlando Sport Porsche Caymans entered this weekend.