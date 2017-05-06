Spa: Saturday Pre-Race Notebook

Notable milestones for Lamy and Turner

Today’s 6 Hours of Spa is set to be a memorable one for Aston Martin Racing’s Pedro Lamy and Darren Turner.

For Turner, this race marks his 80th race start with Aston Martin Racing. Lamy meanwhile, will be celebrating his 60th with the team. Turner will start the race ninth in GTE Pro with Jonny Adam and Daniel Serra in the #97, while Lamy will start from Pole Position in GTE Am in the #98 Vantage with Paul Dalla Lana and Mathias Lauda.

Tom Kristensen named grand marshal

Nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen is here at Spa this weekend. The Dane has been named grand marshal for the race, and will fly the green flag at the start.

Manor’s #25 Oreca ready for 6H Spa

The #25 CEFC TRS Manor Racing Oreca, which crashed out of Qualifying yesterday when Vitaly Petrov lost control of the rear-end at Speakers Corner, is set to start today’s race. The car has been repaired over night and will start at the very back of the grid.

Mark Webber makes an appearance

Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber is on hand this weekend to help out the LMP1 team during today’s race in the garage.

In speaking to the media this morning, Webber had plenty to say about the current state of Formula One, Fernando Alonso’s plans for Indy (and the fact that Fernando had asked him to come and do it too), Alonso’s future bid for Le Mans (no time soon) and the balance between technology, affordability and close racing in sportscars.

More in the next couple of days on DSC.

Interesting names in the support paddock

Among the many teams and drivers in the various support series for the WEC this weekend, there are a few notable names driving. In TCR, GT3 stalwart WRT is racing with its touring car division, with Rob Huff as one of its drivers. This means that both former British WTCC champions (Andy Priaulx being the other) are racing here this weekend. Former privateer WTCC champion James Nash was also part of the TCR field.

In the Porsche Carrera Cup France/Benelux field, Australian racer Stephen Grove took part in his first race at Spa yesterday as part of a one-off appearance in the series. Coached by Porsche LMP1 driver Earl Bamber, the multiple Bathurst 12 Hour class winner, currently leads the Australian Porsche Carerra Cup Challenge class. Grove told DSC that he’s loving his time over here, and seriously considering return to Europe to race in the near future.

TDS Racing & Tockwith to serve in-race penalties

LMP2 teams Tockwith Motorsports and TDS Racing have been handed stop-and-go penalties by the race officials, which have to be served in the opening laps of today’s race.

The penalties have been handed to the teams for fitting and using laser ride-height measuring devices on pit road during a practice session. TDS Racing was warned about breaking the rule back at Silverstone.