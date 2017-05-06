Toyota 1-2 At 6H Spa Halfway Mark

At the halfway point in the 2017 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps it’s a Toyota 1-2 at the head of the field, with the #7 of Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway leading the #8 TS050 Hybrid of Anthony Davidson, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

The best of the Porsches is third in the running order, with the #1 of Neel Jani 51 seconds back from the leading Toyota, the Japanese prototypes seemingly untouchable as the race has worn on.

Fourth is the #2, which following Andre Lotterer’s first stint has failed to feature in the battle for the podium spots. Neither has the #9 Toyota which still sits fifth.

LMP2 is the class which has provided the most excitement in the race. The G-Drive Racing Oreca leads, but the #31 Rebellion Oreca and #37 Jackie Chan DC Orecas have both taken turns in the lead of the class since Hour 1. Alex Brundle in particular impressed, fighting through the field to take the lead off Alex Lynn with three and a half hours to go after taking second off Julien Canal’s #13 Rebellion Oreca shortly before.

The #38 sister Jackie Chan Oreca currently sits fourth with the second Rebellion Oreca fifth.

In GTE Pro, it’s all AF Corse at the front, but the two Ferrari 488s are close together, and at one point came together in the fight for the lead. While battling with the #66 Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford of Olivier Pla, Alessandro Pier Guidi took the lead at Rivage off Sam Bird in the #51 by tagging him in a dive up the inside.

It briefly allowed the #66 to second, before Bird fought back, eventually taking the lead back off Pier Guidi at the Bus Stop – Pier Guidi not putting up much of a fight after the contact in the previous battle.

It’s now the #51 leading the #71, with the #66 Ford third and the #91 Porsche just outside the top three. The sister #92 is further back in fifth, with the recovering #67 Ford GT sixth after, Pipo Derani fighting back from the back after the car stopped at Eau Rouge just before the end of the first hour.

At the back of the pack, the two Aston Martin Racing Vantages are having a quiet outing in seventh an eighth.

In GTE Am, Aston Martin’s #98 Vantage continues to lead, by 16 seconds over the chasing Dempsey Proton Porsche which has climbed to second once again. The Clearwater Ferrari has risen to third since Matt Griffin has taken over from Mok Weng Sun after the first stint.