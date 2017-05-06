Vanthoor And Krohn Fastest In Free Practice Sessions

WRT’s Dries Vanthoor, driving the #5 Audi R8, topped the first Blancpain GT Sprint Cup free-practice session at Brands Hatch on Saturday morning, going around the Kent circuit in 1:24.357.

The young Belgian was four tenths of a second up on Jules Szymkowiak in the #85 HTP Mercedes, while third quickest in the opening session was Mirko Bortolotti in the #63 Grasser Racing Lamborghini.

The session was red-flagged for a time to recover the #11 Kessel Racing Ferrari, which spun at the exit of Druids, but without major damage.

In second free practice just before lunch, a late effort from Jesse Krohn in the #98 ROWE BMW saw him at the top of the timing screens with a 1:23.972.

Once again Vanthoor was near the sharp end, clocking a 1:24.131 to go second-fastest with just three minutes of the session remaining.

But he was pipped for second by Christopher Mies in the #1 WRT Audi, who put in a 1:24.090 right at the flag. Fourth-fastest was Franck Perera in the #84 HTP Mercedes, on a 1:24.164 set a couple of minutes earlier.

There was again a red flag in the second session, this time for a spin by the #24 Reiter Young Stars Lamborghini Gallardo. Unfortunately the resulting damage to the chassis meant the Caitlin Wood/Markus Helistekangas entry will take no further part in the weekend.