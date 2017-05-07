Simpson Ginetta Makes It Two From Two

Charlie Robertson and Tom Hibbert completed a perfect weekend in the #100 Simpson Motorsport Ginetta by winning the second of Sunday’s two GT4 European Series Northern Cup races at Brands Hatch.

The race was again marred by numerous safety-car interventions as the Brands GP loop’s challenging twists and turns claimed more than a few victims, but the British duo were untroubled at the front of the field in both of their stints, once again pulling off a brace of clean restarts.

After three laps, Robertson was in the lead ahead of the #56 Tolman and #9 Las Moras McLarens, but Duncan Huisman in the latter was soon relieved of third by Ricardo van der Ende in the #8 Ekris BMW. Huisman then lost fourth after a thrilling three-corners-long battle with Matthew Graham in the Equipe Verschuur McLaren, then a load more places after spinning out.

As in the first race, it wasn’t long before the safety car made an appearance – this time for an unfortunate incident that saw the pair of Allied-Racing Porsches take each other out on the run towards Clearways. The pit window opened as the safety car came in and once the stops had concluded, the Ginetta was still in the lead, now with Hibbert at the controls.

David Pattison had taken over the Tolman McLaren from Joe Osborne and although he defended gamely for a couple of corners, he soon lost several positions in the course of a lap, eventually winding up eighth at the flag.

Max Koebolt was one of those to get past and he guided the Ekris car to its finish position of second, but it could have been closer had an on-form Romain Sarrazin not had to serve a one-second drive-through penalty for an incorrect pitstop duration in the #23 Sean Walkinshaw Racing Nissan 370Z.

Further cars going off into the gravel in the closing moments left the race organisers with no chance but to throw the red flags a few minutes before the scheduled finish time. This negated an acrimonious conclusion to the ongoing fight for third, which saw a coming-together at Druids between Will Moore in the #62 Academy Motorsport Aston Martin and Csaba Mor in the #19 Equipe Verschuur McLaren.

Damage delayed the Aston, but the red flag meant the result was declared on the order of the previous lap, while Mor’s car was also given a 30-second post-race penalty for the contact, dropping it to 19th in the final results.

It also meant a 3-4 result for the British team, with the Dave Robinson/Mike Hart entry coming home fourth ahead of GT4 European Series Southern Cup regulars CMR By Sport Garage. Le Mans veteran Soheil Ayari started and gentleman driver Nyls Stievenart were at the wheel in the #26 Ginetta G55.