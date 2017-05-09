Jordan Taylor & Marcel Fässler Confirmed With Corvette For Le Mans

Jordan Taylor and Marcel Fässler have been confirmed as the additional drivers joining the Corvette Racing effort for the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours, the Chevrolet factory team’s 18th consecutive effort at the race.

Jordan Taylor will join the #63 Corvette C7.R line-up of Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia, a pairing he has raced at Le Mans with on three previous occasions (2012-2014) before switching to the team’s other car for the past two Le Mans, including assisting the class win in 2015.

Marcel Fässler meanwhile rejoins Corvette Racing’s Le Mans line-up for the first time since 2009 and will race in the #64 Corvette C7.R alongside Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner, retaining the crew that took the ’36 Hours of Florida’ last season with class wins at Sebring and Daytona, the trio racing at both events together once again earlier this year.

The conformation of the Corvette Racing line-ups completes the GTE Pro entry for this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours where the pair of C7.Rs will be joined by a pair of factory Aston Martins, two new Porsche 911 RSRs, a pair of AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEs, plus a singleton entry from Risi Competizione and a quartet of Chip Ganassi Racing entered Ford GTs.

Photo: Richard Prince/ General Motors