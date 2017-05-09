Scott Andrews To Drive With KEO Racing At Monza

Australian Scott Andrews will drive for Danish team KEO Racing in the first round the Michelin Le Mans Cup at Monza, Italy this weekend in the team’s Ligier JS P3.

Andrews will be looking to build on his success winning the F1600 Formula F Championship in 2015 and competing in the 2016/17 Asian Le Mans Series which saw him post multiple fastest lap times and twice qualify on the front row for WINEurasia Racing.

“Big thanks to Kim Olsen (team manager for KEO Racing) for this opportunity. “Obviously it was last minute so there was a high level of cooperation via email and juggling time zones with phone calls to make it happen, as it normally is with racing overseas,” Andrews said.

“Monza is another new track for me, but I look forward to the challenge and getting back into a competitive LMP3 in a prestigious series. “Hopefully I can help my teammate get up to speed quickly and comfortably and we can have a great result!”.

KEO Racing is new to Sports Car racing and the Le Mans scene after racing in European Formula Renault and the Danish Touring Car Championship in the past.