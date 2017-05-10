Beechdean Confirms Bryant & Gunn For Le Mans

Beechdean AMR has confirmed that Olly Bryant, and Ross Gunn with join team owner Andrew Howard for the team’s second Le Mans 24 Hours appearance next month.

The team – which this year is racing in the GTE class of the European Le Mans Series – will once again race its Aston Martin Vantage GTE in the GTE Am division for the 24 Hours.

“Every driver on the planet dreams of racing at this event, and to be here so early in my career is very special,” said Gunn, the former British GT4 Champion who this year is racing in GTE for the first time in the ELMS with the team.

“I have learnt a lot about the car and GTE racing over the past few months and I know we have a big task ahead. Thank you to the team and Andrew for this incredible opportunity.”

Howard, who last year won the European Le Mans Series’ GTE Championship and made his Le Mans debut added: “To once again be taking part in the ultimate endurance race is amazing. Last year we stuck to our race plan and achieved the finish, this year we want to push on further up the grid. I’m excited to get to work with Olly and continuing with my ELMS team-mate Ross.”

Bryant meanwhile, returns to Le Mans for his second attempt too this year, after racing with Team AAI in the team’s Corvette C7.R in the GTE AM class in 2016.

“I am delighted to be making a return to Le Mans. Finishing 9th last year gave me a taste for the incredible event,” said the multiple British GT race winner. “I am excited to be joining Andrew, Ross and Beechdean AMR in such a competitive car. Our goal is the podium, and I’d like to thank my sponsors for making this possible.”

This year’s Le Mans 24 Hours is set to take place on 17-18 June on the world-famous Circuit de la Sarthe.