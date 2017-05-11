Chance For Fans To Win LMP3 Passenger Ride With A Le Mans Winner

May 20/ 21 will see the second edition of the Jumbo Supermarket sponsored Max Verstappen Racedays.

Jumbo owner Frits van Eerd announced outline details of the event at Zandvoort circuit which attracted over 100,000 visitors to the first event in 2016.

Of particular interest to DSC readers is the planned demonstration running for van Eerd’s fleet of LMP cars, with the man himself lapping in the Le Mans 24 Hours-bound Racing Team Nederlands Dallara Gibson P217 LMP2 car and Le Mans winners Jan Lammers and Gijs van Lennep at the wheel of a pair of Jumbo-liveried LMP3 machines.

Both of those cars are set to be equipped as two seaters with competitions planned to allow members of the public to win a ride with one of the legends.

More details of the event are available here