Lineup Set For Audi R8 GT4 Debut At The ‘Ring 24

Audi Sport Team Phoenix’s Lineup for the debut race of the Audi R8 GT4 at the Nürburgring 24 Hours has been revealed, and will see multiple DTM drivers and 2016 title winners take on the ‘Ring in the team’s two-car programme.

In the #17, former DTM drivers Christian Abt, Rahel Frey, Patrick Huisman and Peter Terting will share.

In the #18 meanwhile, Audi Sport TT Cup title holder Joonas Lappalainen, VLN Champion Alexander Mies, GT4 European Series winner Terting and Audi R8 LMS Cup Asia Champion Alex Yoong will take on the race as a quartet.

The 2017 Nürburgring 24 Hours is set to take place on 27/28 May.