Almost 40 Races Confirmed Will Stevens In 2017

It’s going to be a very busy year ahead for Will Stevens. The Britain’s 2017 calendar sees him now confirmed for the full Blancpain GT Series, including both Sprint and Endurance races, plus a newly confirmed drive with JMW Motorsport in a new Ferrari 488 GTE at the Le Mans 24 Hours, a debut at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, and full-season commitments too in Asia both in Blancpain GT Series Asia and (with the exception of the opening rounds at Sepang) the Audi R8 LMS Cup one-make series. The total of which comes to almost 40 races!

Will opened his account in this year’s Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup with a strong third place finish on “home” soil last weekend at Brands Hatch– a result the British ex-Formula One driver hopes will kick-start his 2017 season.

Next up is the action this weekend at the Blancpain Endurance Cup event at Silverstone with Stevens competing for the WRT Audi team for a second consecutive season.

2016 saw him score three podium finishes in his maiden season of GT3 racing with his Brands Hatch a timely boost after Will was an innocent party in opening lap accidents in the first rounds of the Sprint and Endurance Cup events, both staged in Italy.

For Silverstone’s Endurance race Stevens shares the Audi with ex Audi LMP1 factory driver, multiple Le Mans Champion and 2012 World Drivers Champion Marcel Fässler and fellow WRT returnee Dries Vanthoor.

Will returns to the Silverstone GP circuit having raced in F1, LMP2 sports-prototypes and in GT3 sportscars there in the last three years alone! But there’s a lot more racing to come before the 2017 season is over.