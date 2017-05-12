G-Drive Racing Fastest In First Free Practice At Monza

The G-Drive Racing by DragonSpeed Oreca of Léo Roussel, Memo Rojas and Ryo Hirakawa ran quickest in Free Practice 1 at Monza ahead of the second round of the 2017 ELMS season. Hirakawa set the fastest time in the car, a 1:54.785 in the first hour of the session, which was brefily hit by heavy rain.

The Japanese driver’s time was 0.821 quicker than the second place Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara P217, which ended with a 1:37.784, after running fastest briefly early in the session. The #21 DragonSpeed Oreca also sat atop the screens early after a 1:39.739 from Nicolas Lapierre, before the Frenchman improved to a 1:39.739, which in the end was good enough for third.

The DragonSpeed team utilised the session to test different aerodynamic setups, the team sending the #21 out with two sets of front and rear bodywork, one with a higher and one with a lower aero setup.

Fourth was the #49 High Class Racing Dallara, Anders Fjordbach putting the car among the frontrunners with a 1:38.228. The IDEC Sport Ligier rounded out the top five.

In LMP3, Eurointernational was the best of the bunch, with Giorgio Mondini setting a 1:46.606, ahead of the two United Autosports cars – the #3 leading the #2 – that finished the day second and third in the class. The best time from the two United Ligiers was a 1:46.775.

Completing the top five in the class was the #18 M Racing YMR Ligier, ahead of the 360 Racing Ligier. The best of the two Norma was the YMR M30 which finished eighth in the class.

Matteo Cairoli was the quickest driver in GTE for Proton Competition, with a 1:49.943, ahead of the Larbre Competition Corvette, Fernando Rees setting an impressive time of 1:49.970 in his first run in the car.

The two Spirit of Race Ferraris came home third and fourth, ahead of the Beechdean AMR Aston in fifth.

Aside from the odd spin and a briefly stoppage in the opening minutes for the #23 Panis Barthez Ligier of Timothe Buret stopping Turn 4, it was a relatively trouble free session.

ELMS Free Practice 2 is set to run from 9:00am tomorrow morning, local time at Monza.